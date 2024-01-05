Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 14,178 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $135,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $338.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market cap of $336.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.14 and its 200 day moving average is $315.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.39.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

