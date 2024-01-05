Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 15,441 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,317 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.