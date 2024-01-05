Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 94,819 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,819 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,138,000 after acquiring an additional 103,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after buying an additional 4,480,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after buying an additional 5,654,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,262 shares of company stock worth $8,499,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $66.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. HSBC began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

