Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,238,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 224,225 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $58,133,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 4,967.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,223,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,508 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

