Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,469,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101,910 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $19,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 134.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Western Union by 120.7% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 92.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

