Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,967 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,492 shares of company stock valued at $91,212,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $187.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

