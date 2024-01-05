Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,196 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Illumina by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,186,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 533,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46, a PEG ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

