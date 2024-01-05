Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,536 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after acquiring an additional 382,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of JEF opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

