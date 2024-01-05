Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $241.10 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.