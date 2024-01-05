Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 498,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,349 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $16,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $35.78 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

