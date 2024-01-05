Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.38 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 874,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,450 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

