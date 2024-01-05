Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.69 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.31.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM opened at $290.26 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.80.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

