Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.89 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 639.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,372 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,760 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after purchasing an additional 793,861 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,378 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average is $102.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

