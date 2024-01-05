Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.48 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DHR opened at $232.62 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

