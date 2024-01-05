Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

BNTX stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

