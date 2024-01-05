Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 270.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,418 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Datadog by 321.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $7,714,180.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,625,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,878 shares of company stock valued at $65,933,068 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $124.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.