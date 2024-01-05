Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 635,379 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $19,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 148.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 200,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 119,788 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 21.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in América Móvil by 3,010.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in América Móvil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 72,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

