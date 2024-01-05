Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 60,503 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,503 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,864 shares of company stock valued at $16,665,807 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.3 %

TTD opened at $68.40 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.65, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

