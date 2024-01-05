Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,096 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $17,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $583,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,785,698.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $583,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,785,698.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,349 shares of company stock worth $18,861,954. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $133.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $134.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.