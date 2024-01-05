Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,060 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $15,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in H World Group by 993.0% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,357,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,373 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,115,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in H World Group by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,111 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in H World Group by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,084,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,827,000 after acquiring an additional 699,246 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

