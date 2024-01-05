Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 30,000 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $18,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

VOYA stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $62.41 and a one year high of $78.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

