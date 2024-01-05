Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,009 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $164.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.55. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $170.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.