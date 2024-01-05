Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 494,093 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 494,093 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $18,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.