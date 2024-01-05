Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 353,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $178.75 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.24 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.78. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

