Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,995 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after buying an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,677,000 after buying an additional 416,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,166,931 shares in the company, valued at $223,843,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,166,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,127 shares of company stock worth $12,169,011. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $108.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $207.51.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

