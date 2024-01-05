Robert D. Atkinson Sells 5,500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NEM opened at $40.12 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

