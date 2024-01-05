Robert J. Traube Sells 57,005 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $476,561.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.20 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zuora by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 242.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Stories

