Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.36% from the company’s previous close.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMLX opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -832.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.78.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.