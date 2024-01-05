Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.