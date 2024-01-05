Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 8,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 893,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,076.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 8,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $36,410.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 893,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,076.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $79,784.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 874,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,304.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937. 14.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.