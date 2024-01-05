Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells $18,562.75 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 205 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $18,562.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,609.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.75.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.