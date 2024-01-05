Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $42.80 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

