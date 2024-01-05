Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

Rollins stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

