Rosenblatt Securities Increases Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $57.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CALX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 1.63. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $71.59.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Calix will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 949.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,184,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after buying an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,240,000 after buying an additional 554,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

