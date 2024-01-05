Roth Mkm Increases First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Price Target to $40.00

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
First Wave BioPharma Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. First Wave BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $179.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.46.
First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($9.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.40) by $3.20. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Wave BioPharma will post -49.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma
First Wave BioPharma Company Profile
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Wave BioPharma
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.