Roth Mkm Increases First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Price Target to $40.00

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. First Wave BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $179.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.46.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($9.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.40) by $3.20. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Wave BioPharma will post -49.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

