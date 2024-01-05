Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Sells $1,088,000.00 in Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,465,804 shares in the company, valued at $37,707,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Easterly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $1,094,000.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Aaron Easterly sold 14,100 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $114,633.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $794,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $242,820.00.

Rover Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROVR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair lowered Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,934,000 after buying an additional 343,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $3,926,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 96.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $808,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

