Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner Sells 30,000 Shares

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,047,154 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ROVR opened at $10.89 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 217.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 343,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $3,926,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 96.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $808,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROVR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

