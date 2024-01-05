Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $116.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.69. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

