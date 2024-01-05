RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in RXO were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,020,000 after buying an additional 2,595,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,237,000 after buying an additional 610,359 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RXO by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,330,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after buying an additional 554,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 635,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in RXO by 260.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,123,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,924 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 30,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $553,974.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,705,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,611,921.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 30,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $553,974.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,705,891 shares in the company, valued at $230,611,921.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 205,948 shares of company stock worth $4,013,364. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

