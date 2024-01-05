Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $140.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Stock Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $122.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.