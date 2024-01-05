Sagimet Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGMT) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 10th

Sagimet Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 10th. Sagimet Biosciences had issued 5,312,500 shares in its public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGMT

Sagimet Biosciences Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SGMT stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24. Sagimet Biosciences has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $18.33.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences will post -20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

Further Reading

