Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

REPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Repsol Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.74. Repsol has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.3446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.30. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

