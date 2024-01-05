Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $90.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

DELL stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $77.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

