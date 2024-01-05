SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.65.

SBAC stock opened at $249.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

