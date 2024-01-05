Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $54.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
SDGR opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.17). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.
