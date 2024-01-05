Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $54.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth about $1,043,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,761,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $302,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 298.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 148.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 256,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

SDGR opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.17). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

