Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $44.49 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $45.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
