Scotiabank Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$180.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$166.67.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$176.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$133.84 and a 1 year high of C$188.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.67. The stock has a market cap of C$15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

