Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.