Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 995,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,741 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Shell were worth $64,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Shell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Shell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.36 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $220.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

