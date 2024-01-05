Short Interest in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Drops By 5.5%

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,900 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 835,100 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 11,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $1,908,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,346 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $163.32 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $133.27 and a 52-week high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.05.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.