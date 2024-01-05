SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells $30,752.40 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $30,483.47.

SI-BONE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Featured Stories

